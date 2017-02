While I watched Trump perform during his presser today, 2/16/17, in front of those giant yellow curtains I kept hoping that vaudeville shepherd's hook would appear from "offstage" and take him away from the podium...

On another comedic note, has anyone else noticed that words like "amazing", "remarkable", and "extraordinary", which informally were used as superlatives, are now being used by baffled news commentators after such Trump performances?